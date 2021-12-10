Whittlesey wonders chase a hat-trick of big FA Vase scalps

Action from Whittlesey's (blue) win over Worcester City in the FA Vase. Photo: David Lowndes.

Player-manager Ricky Hailstone’s side have already seen off Wolverhampton Casuals and Worcester City from higher divisions on a club record breaking run in the competition.

And, while Hailstone accepts his Thurlow Nunn Division One side have another tough ask against a Pagnell team currently third in the United Counties Premier Division, he believes there are a couple of things in his side’s favour.

“Pagnell will be good and they will be tough,” Hailstone said. “They are flying in their league and I expect a few long balls and a physical approach that’s typical of United Counties League clubs.

“But we are at home and we have already won two Vase games at our place.

“And we have the best spirit at the club in my four and a half years as manager.

“We’re having a great season in the league and in the Vase. It’s gone better than I expected, but I also knew we had this sort of form in us. I was aiming for being halfway in the league at this stage of the season, but we are third and the Vase wins have been huge bonuses.

“We’ve shown great character all season. We’ve been coming from behind to get points which we wouldn’t have done in previous seasons and we’ve kept two clean sheets in the FA Vase against higher level teams. The win over Worcester was a great day and we wouldn’t mind another one on Saturday!”

Whittlesey were beaten 4-3 by March in a Cambs Invitation Cup first round tie on Tuesday night.