Whittlesey up to second after terrific comeback, Bird’s perfect hat-trick sends Deeping Rangers through in the FA Vase, Stamford bounce back in style, Spalding denied at the death

Joe Butterworth scored for Stamford against Bedworth. Photo: James Richardson.

Whittlesey were 3-1 down at Norwich CBs, but recovered to post a 4-3 win. It was a third win in a row with 14 goals scored thanks to goals scored by the division’s top scorer James Hill-Seekings (2), Jack Carter and Aaron Dunmore. Hill-Seekings now has 10 goals for the season.

Whittlesey host Peterborough North End in a derby at Feldale Field next Saturday (September 18). The city’s side own bid for a hat-trick of wins floundered at Diss Town yesterday with the home side winning 2-0.

Deeping Rangers were the only local side to make definite progress in the FA Vase yesterday. They beat lower league Holwell Sports tanks to a ‘perfect’ hat-trick from Will Bird who scored with a header and right and left-foot shots. They will host another lower level side Dunkirk in the second qualifying round.

March Town will try again at Walsham Le Willows on Tuesday (September 14) as yesterday’s tie was abandoned after a spectator fell ill.

Peterborough Northern Star lost 4-2 on penalties at lower level Debenham LC. Luke Clemenson had scored the Star goal in a 1-1 draw.

Stamford AFC bounced back from the trauma of a late defeat at Spalding United in midweek by beating Bedworth 4-1 at the Zeeco Stadium. All the goals arrived in the second-half as the Daniels moved up to third in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Spalding were held 1-1 at Sutton Coldfield despite taking a 75th-minute lead through Ryan Flitton. The home side equalised five minutes from time.

Wisbech and Yaxley were both beaten at home, the latter after taking the lead against Carlton through Liam Hook.

Enoch Opayinka scored four as Pinchbeck beat Newark 5-2 in the United Counties Premier Division North. Holbeach were beaten 2-0 at home by leaders Long Eaton.

RESULTS

FA VASE

First round qualifying: Bourne 1, Belper 2;Debenham LC 1, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Clemenson), Debenham win 4-2 on penalties; Deeping Rangers 3 (Bird 3), Holwell Sports 0; Godmanchester 6, Parson Drove 1; Ingles 4, Blackstones 1; Walsham Le Willows v March abandoned, spectator fell ill.

SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Premier Division Central: Peterborough Sports 1 (Lawlor), Leiston 2.

Northern Premier LEAGUE

Midlands Division: Stamford AFC 4 (Duffy, Vince, Butterworth, og), Bedworth 1; Sutton Coldfield 1, Spalding 1 (Fritton); Wisbech 1 (Allen), Shepshed Dynamo 4; Yaxley 1 (Hook), Carlton 3.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division North: Holbeach 0, Long Eaton 2; Pinchbeck 5 (Opayinka 4, Havard), Newark 2.

Thurlow Nunn LEAGUE