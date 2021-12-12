Whittlesey Athletic’s record-breaking run in the FA Vase comes to an end, Peterborough North End beaten, but March Town topple the Premier Division leaders

Newport Pagnell score past Whittlesey goalkeeper Aaron Bellairs. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ricky Hailstone’s heroes played the first third round tie in their history against higher level Newport Pagnell at Feldale Field, but it proved one step too far as the ruthless visitors romped to a 6-0 success with three goals in each half.

“They were better than us all over the pitch,” player-boss Hailstone told the Cambs Times. “They played more football than I gave them credit for before the game. There was a big difference in quality.

“We didn’t let ourselves down though. We did well to get this far.”

Whittlesey player/manager Ricky Hailstone (blue) in action against Newport Pagnell. Photo: David Lowndes.

Whittlesey claimed two higher level scalps in Wolverhampton Casuals and Worcester City to reach this stage, but they never looked like making it a hat-trick once falling behind early in the game from a set-piece.

Top scorer James Hill-Seekings did hit the woodwork for Whittlesey, but Pagnell, who are third in the United Counties Premier League, were just too good for the team who started the day in third place in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League.

And to complete a disappointing day Whittlesey dropped to fifth in the Eastern Counties competition as rivals Sheringham and Norwich CBS both won.

Sheringham won 2-0 at the Bee Arena against Peterborough North End.

Action from the FA Vase match between Whittlesey Athletic v Newport Pagnell FA Vase tie at Feldale Field. Photo: David Lowndes.

The defeat leaves the city side marooned in mid-table in 10th place ahead of a trip to Dereham to face the sixth-placed University of East Anglia side.

Former Posh youth team player Jack Friend scored twice including a penalty as March Town topped Premier Division leaders Gorleston 3-1 at the GER.