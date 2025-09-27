Whittlesey Athletic wrecked an unbeaten record and that was good news for FC Peterborough

David Yisah after scoring for FC Peterborough in a handsome Hinchingbrooke Cup win over FC Parson Drove.

Whittlesey Athletic have become the first team to beat Framlingham Town in Thurlow Nunn Division One North

Max Williams scored twice and Kieran Hibbins also scored in a 3-1 win the Danzen Logistics Stadium as Whittlesey moved into the top 10.

That was a good result for FC Peterborough who remain second despite having no fixture on Saturday. Framlingham are third with Holland FC, 4-1 home winners over FC Parson Drove, 6 points clear at the top.

FC Peterborough had been in rampant midweek form beating divisional rivals FC Parson Drove 5-1 in the Hinchingbrooke Cup at the Millfield Auto Parts Stadium.

Joe Halfhide (14) scores for FC Peterborough against FC Parson Drove.

Man-of-the-match David Yisah, who moves very quickly for a man mountain, scored twice with youngster Joe Halfhide, Vitor Vaz and Atif Khan also on target.

Goals from Kieran Duffy-Weekes and Nathan Rudman delivered a 2-1 United Counties Premier Division North win over AFC Mansfield, but Deeping Rangers were held to a goalless home draw by Belper United and Wisbech Town went down 1-0 at third placed Sherwood Colliery.

March Town suffered a shock loss at home to GNG Oadby won picked up their first win of the season. Toby Allen scored for March in a 2-1 reverse, while Yaxley were well beaten 5-1 at Coventry United on their return to action. Frankie Webster grabbed the consolation goal for ‘The Cuckoos.’

Bourne Town slipped to 19th in the Northern Premier Midlands Division after a 2-0 loss at St Neots Town. ‘The Wakes’ have lost 6 of their first 9 matches.

Spalding United and Stamford AFC both won third qualifying round FA Cup ties today, but Peterborough Sports were beaten heavily.

SATURDAY RESULTS

FA Cup third round qualifying: Harborough Town 4, Peterborough Sports 1 (Booth); Spalding United 2 (Ceesay, Roberts), Dagenham & Redbridge 1; Sutton Coldfield Town 0, Stamford AFC 1 (Tonge).

Northern Premier Midlands Division: St Neots Town 2, Bourne Town 0.

United Counties Premier Division North: Blackstones 2 (Duffy-Weekes, Rudman), AFC Mansfield 1; Deeping Rangers 0, Belper United 0; Sherwood Colliery 1, Wisbech Town 0.

United Counties Premier Division South: Coventry United 5, Yaxley 1 (Webster); March Town 1 (Allen), GNG Oadby Town 2.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Holbeach United 2, AFC Sudbury Res 1; Holland FC 4, FC Parson Drove 1; Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Williams 2, Hibbins), Framlingham Town 1.