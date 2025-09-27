Whittlesey Athletic wrecked an unbeaten record and that was good news for FC Peterborough
Max Williams scored twice and Kieran Hibbins also scored in a 3-1 win the Danzen Logistics Stadium as Whittlesey moved into the top 10.
That was a good result for FC Peterborough who remain second despite having no fixture on Saturday. Framlingham are third with Holland FC, 4-1 home winners over FC Parson Drove, 6 points clear at the top.
FC Peterborough had been in rampant midweek form beating divisional rivals FC Parson Drove 5-1 in the Hinchingbrooke Cup at the Millfield Auto Parts Stadium.
Man-of-the-match David Yisah, who moves very quickly for a man mountain, scored twice with youngster Joe Halfhide, Vitor Vaz and Atif Khan also on target.
Goals from Kieran Duffy-Weekes and Nathan Rudman delivered a 2-1 United Counties Premier Division North win over AFC Mansfield, but Deeping Rangers were held to a goalless home draw by Belper United and Wisbech Town went down 1-0 at third placed Sherwood Colliery.
March Town suffered a shock loss at home to GNG Oadby won picked up their first win of the season. Toby Allen scored for March in a 2-1 reverse, while Yaxley were well beaten 5-1 at Coventry United on their return to action. Frankie Webster grabbed the consolation goal for ‘The Cuckoos.’
Bourne Town slipped to 19th in the Northern Premier Midlands Division after a 2-0 loss at St Neots Town. ‘The Wakes’ have lost 6 of their first 9 matches.
Spalding United and Stamford AFC both won third qualifying round FA Cup ties today, but Peterborough Sports were beaten heavily.
SATURDAY RESULTS
FA Cup third round qualifying: Harborough Town 4, Peterborough Sports 1 (Booth); Spalding United 2 (Ceesay, Roberts), Dagenham & Redbridge 1; Sutton Coldfield Town 0, Stamford AFC 1 (Tonge).
Northern Premier Midlands Division: St Neots Town 2, Bourne Town 0.
United Counties Premier Division North: Blackstones 2 (Duffy-Weekes, Rudman), AFC Mansfield 1; Deeping Rangers 0, Belper United 0; Sherwood Colliery 1, Wisbech Town 0.
United Counties Premier Division South: Coventry United 5, Yaxley 1 (Webster); March Town 1 (Allen), GNG Oadby Town 2.
Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Holbeach United 2, AFC Sudbury Res 1; Holland FC 4, FC Parson Drove 1; Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Williams 2, Hibbins), Framlingham Town 1.