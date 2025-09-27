Peterborough Sports suffer heavy FA Cup defeat, but famous win for Spalding United and Stamford AFC also get to within a win of the first round proper
Sports knew they would have a tough battle at Southern Premier Division Central leaders Harborough Town on Saturday, but a 4-1 third qualifying round defeat was a shocking result.
The home side led 1-0 at the break, but raced away with the tie with 3 goals in 18 second-half minutes. Max Booth claimed a late consolation goal for Sports who have never reached the first round proper.
Spalding United and Stamford AFC could still make it with the former claiming a shock 2-1 win over National League South side Dagenham & Redbridge despite falling behind in the 12th minute to a Joe Haigh goal.
Crucially Yusifu Ceesay quickly headed an equaliser before Jack Roberts won the game with a brilliant free kick in first-half stoppage time. Spalding are also a Southern Premier Division Central side.
Former Newcastle United and Liverpool centre forward is now a Daggers player, but he watched the match from the Spalding stand because of suspension.
A penalty from Kai Tonge – his fourth goal in 4 games – was enough for Stamford AFC to win 1-0 at lower level Sutton Coldfield. The spot-kick was awarded for a handball offence early in the second-half which also led to a red card.
Stamford and Spalding now go into Monday’s fourth qualifying round draw (2pm). The National League sides enter the competition at this stage.