Peterborough Sports suffer heavy FA Cup defeat, but famous win for Spalding United and Stamford AFC also get to within a win of the first round proper

Jack Roberts.

Peterborough Sports suffered an FA Cup nightmare at lower level opponents, but Spalding United and Stamford AFC are now one win away from the first round proper.

Sports knew they would have a tough battle at Southern Premier Division Central leaders Harborough Town on Saturday, but a 4-1 third qualifying round defeat was a shocking result.

The home side led 1-0 at the break, but raced away with the tie with 3 goals in 18 second-half minutes. Max Booth claimed a late consolation goal for Sports who have never reached the first round proper.

Spalding United and Stamford AFC could still make it with the former claiming a shock 2-1 win over National League South side Dagenham & Redbridge despite falling behind in the 12th minute to a Joe Haigh goal.

Crucially Yusifu Ceesay quickly headed an equaliser before Jack Roberts won the game with a brilliant free kick in first-half stoppage time. Spalding are also a Southern Premier Division Central side.

Former Newcastle United and Liverpool centre forward is now a Daggers player, but he watched the match from the Spalding stand because of suspension.

A penalty from Kai Tonge – his fourth goal in 4 games – was enough for Stamford AFC to win 1-0 at lower level Sutton Coldfield. The spot-kick was awarded for a handball offence early in the second-half which also led to a red card.

Stamford and Spalding now go into Monday’s fourth qualifying round draw (2pm). The National League sides enter the competition at this stage.