Whittlesey Athletic to face unbeaten team in FA Vase second round, midweek matches for Spalding United and Yaxley

The FA Vase trophy (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

It’s Essex Senior League opposition again in the second round of the FA Vase for Whittlesey Athletic.

Whittlesey won 3-0 at Hullbridge Sports in the first round on Saturday, but a sterner test now awaits even though the tie against Soul Tower Hamlets FC will take place at the Danzen Logistics Stadium on Saturday, November 8.

Soul Tower Hamlets are unbeaten in 10 Senior League Premier Division games and sit second in the table. Whittlesey are in good form though. They have won their last four competitive fixtures and are unbeaten in their last six. Whittlesey are eighth in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League.

There is Tuesday night action for Spalding United and Yaxley this week.

Spalding could go top if they win at home to lowly Royston Town in a Southern Premier Division Central game and leaders Harborough Town don’t win at home to Stratford.

Yaxley, who are 13th, have a United Counties Premier Division South game at sixth-placed Histon.