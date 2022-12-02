Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone (blue) in FA Vase action against Newport Pagnell last season. Photo: David Lowndes.

Last year the Thurlow Nunn Division One side reached the third round for the first time in the club’s history before losing 6-0 at home to Newport Pagnell, who went on to lift the trophy at Wembley.

And Whittlesey have reached the third round again as they will host higher-level Romford at the Danzen Logistics Stadium (3pm) with a place in the fourth round for the first time at stake.

Ricky Hailstone’s side approach the tie in decent form as a 2-1 Division One win at Cornard United last weekend was a fourth success in a row in all competitions.

Pinchbeck United are also in Vase action as they host London-based St Panteleimon FC at Spalding United FC.

Bourne have emerged as the local team to watch in the United Counties League.

They moved into second place in Division One after stretching their unbeaten run to 11 matches with a 3-2 success at home to Kirby Muxloe last weekend.

Mid-table Deeping Rangers are nine games unbeaten in all competitions after thumping lowly Eastwood 7-0 at the Hayden Whitham Stadium in the Premier Division North.

Bourne entertain Saffron Dynamo in Division One on Saturday (3pm) when Deeping travel to Godmanchester for a Hinchingbrooke Cup quarter-final tie.

