Whittlesey Athletic left to fly the local flag in the FA Vase, 5-star Spalding United enjoy home comforts, Bourne Town throw away a 3-0 lead, excellent point for 10-man FC Peterborough

James Clifton (blue) scored for Spalding United against AFC Sudbury. Photo David Lowndes.

Whittlesey Athletic will fly the local flag into the second round of the FA Vase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whittlesey were comfortable 3-0 winners in their first round tie at Essex Senior League side Hullbridge Sports on Saturday thanks to goals from Jack Carter, Scott Waumsley and Isaac Jobling.

Wisbech Town bowed out though, 6-1 at home to Hertfordshire based Harpenden Town. Ryan Lennon scored their consolation goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spalding United enjoyed home comforts for the first time in a Southern Premier Division Central game this season and celebrated with a 5-1 win over lowly AFC Sudbury. The visitors took a shock lead 16th-minute lead, but Ben Hart and Jack Roberts edged ‘The Tulips’ in front at the break before Alfie Bendle, Yusufi Ceesay and James Clifton struck in the second-half in front of 557 spectators.

Spalding stay second, just a point behind unbeaten leaders Harborough Town despite playing their first 10 league games away from home. They are back in action at home to Royston Town on Tuesday (October 21, 7.45pm kick off)

But the misery continued for rock-bottom Stamford AFC who are now without a win in 11 Premier Division Central outings despite taking an early lead through Jordan Cooke against Stratford at the Zeeco Stadium. The visitors hit back to win 2-1 to the disappointment of most in a crowd of 347 leaving ‘The Daniels’ seven points from safety.

Bourne Town missed a great chance to escape the drop zone in the Northern Premier Midlands Division. Two goals from Robbie Ellis and one from Connor Furey gave ‘The Wakes’ a 3-0 half-time lead against Long Eaton United at the Abbey Lawn, but the visitors struck three times between the 48th and 75th minutes to force a 3-3 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March Town maintained third place in the United Counties Premier Division South with a 1-0 win at Godmanchester Rovers. Matthew Foy scored the 52nd minute winner. Deeping Rangers and Blackstones were both beaten on their travels in the Premier Division North.

FC Peterborough claimed an excellent 1-1 draw at clear Thurlow Nunn Division One leaders Holland FC. The city were down to 10 men before David Yisah equalised from the penalty spot.

Peterborough Sports drew their National League North game against Alfreton Town at PIMS Park 1-1. A full report will appear later.

RESULTS

FA Vase first round: Hullbridge Sports 0, Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Waumsley, Jobling, Carter); Wisbech Town 1 (Lennon), Harpenden Town 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National League North: Peterborough Sports 1 (Jarvis), Alfreton Town 1.

Southern Premier Division Central: Spalding United 5 (Hart, Roberts, Bendle, Cessay, Clifton), AFC Sudbury 1; Stamford AFC 1 (Cooke), Stratford Town 2.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Bourne Town 3 (Ellis 2, Furey), Long Eaton United 3.

United Counties Premier Division North: Hucknall Town 2, Deeping Rangers 1 (Dee); Skegness Town 3, Blackstones 1 (Bestwick).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Counties Premier Division South: Godmanchester Rovers 0, March Town 1 (Foy).

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Parson Drove 3, Needham Market Reserves 1; Holland FC 1, FC Peterborough 1 (Yisah).