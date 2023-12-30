Whittlesey Athletic end 2023 in style, play-off place for Holbeach United and March Town maintain their push for honours
It’s not been as good a season as usual for Whittlesey, but they ended 2023 in style with goals from Jack Carter, Jack Bates and Jacob Goodley to move up to 13th in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League.
FC Peterborough are a place above them despite a 6-3 home defeat at the hands of improving Norwich CBS, while Holbeach United have climbed into the play-off places after a 6-2 thumping of Dussindale & Hellesdon at Carter’s Park.
The scorers for the Tigers were Jack Prentice (2), George Frost (2), Tom Hoyle and Dale Robertson.
March Town continued their bid for honours in the United Counties Premier Division South with a hard fought 2-1 win at Desborough. Matthew Foy bagged the late winner that kept the Hares in third after an earlier goal from Ben Seymour-Shove.
Yaxley had the boost of a goal after 45 second from Kellan Hickinson, but went down 3-1 at home to Newport Pagnell Town in front of a healthy crowd of 145.
The scheduled Premier Division North game between Deeping Rangers and Sleaford was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, but Pinchbeck United made it two wins in three games by seeing off Wisbech Town 2-1 thanks to first-half goals from Kelvin Ibeneme and Neal Spafford. The Knights are now five points clear of the sole relegation spot.
Division One leaders Bourne Town dropped points for just the fourth time in 23 outings this season and they needed an 89th minute penalty from James Hill-Seekings to grab a 1-1 draw at home to Saffron Dynamo who also scored from the spot. The Wakes still hold a nine-point lead.
Blackstones also needed a late leveller in their game at Harrowby United. They came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with goals from Nathan Rudman and Jamie Short. Short claimed the injury-time equaliser.
Peterborough Sports moved to the safety of mid-table in the National North League after a 4-2 win over bottom club Bishop’s Stortford at PIMS Park.
Stamford AFC and Spalding United have league games at home on New Year’s Day. Spalding are letting the first 300 adults in free and all under 11s will be admitted for nothing and receive a gift.
RESULTS
December 30
National League
North: Peterborough Sports 4 (Tootle, Cann, Jones, Nicholson), Bishop’s Stortford 2.
United Counties League
Premier Division North: Pinchbeck United 2 (Ibeneme, Spafford), Wisbech Town 1 (Challinor).
Premier Division South: Desborough Town 1, March Town 2 (Seymour-Shove, Foy); Yaxley 1 (Hickinson), Newport Pagnell Town 3.
Division One: Bourne Town 1 (Hill-Seekings), Saffron Dynamo 1; Harrowby United 2, Blackstones 2 (Rudman, Short).
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: FC Peterborough 3, Norwich CBS 6; Holbeach United 6, Dussindale & H 2 (Frost 2, Prentice 2, Hoyle, Robertson); Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Bates, Carter, Goodley), Swaffham Town 0.
FIXTURES
January 1
Southern League
Premier Division Central: AFC Stamford v St Ives.
Northern Premier League
Midlands Division: Spalding United v Cambridge City.