Whittlesey Athletic and Wisbech Town hit the Wembley trail, home comforts for Spalding United at last, plus the rest of the local non league fixtures

Spalding United star Jack Roberts. Photo Jason Richardson.

Whittlesey Athletic and Wisbech Town hit the Wembley trail on Saturday.

The local clubs are in FA Vase first round action with Whittlesey at Essex Premier League side Hullbridge Sports and Wisbech at home to Hertfordshire-based Harpenden Town. The final of the Vase takes place at Wembley

Spalding United play their first Southern Premier Division Central game at home on October 18th. ‘The Tulips’ have played 10 straight games away from home because of delays to the opening of revamped stadium complete with a new 4G playing surface and yet they are second in the table ahead of the visit of next-to-bottom AFC Sudbury (3pm).

Stamford AFC are bottom of the table having failed to win any of their first 10 league games, but manager Graham Drury reckons his side played well in defeat at Bromsgrove Sporting on Tuesday so confidence is high ‘The Daniels’ can topple mid-table Stratford Town at the Zeeco Stadium (3pm).

Bourne Town are back at home in the Northern Premier Midlands Division after collecting two decent away points. ‘The Wakes’ are 20th, but just three points behind 16th place ahead of a game against Long Eaton United at the Abbey Lawn (3pm).

Pick of the rest of the local non-league games is FC Peterborough’s trip to runaway Thurlow Nunn Division One North leaders Holland FC. Holland FC have won 11 of their 13 league games, including a recent 3-2 success at fourth-placed FC Peterborough.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

FA Vase first round: Hullbridge Sports v Whittlesey Athletic, Wisbech Town v Harpenden Town.

National League North: Peterborough Sports v Alfreton Town.

Southern Premier Division Central: Spalding United v AFC Sudbury, Stamford AFC v Stratford Town.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Bourne Town v Long Eaton United.

United Counties Premier Division North: Hucknall Town v Deeping Rangers, Skegness Town v Blackstones.

United Counties Premier Division South: Godmanchester Rovers v March Town.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Parson Drove v Needham Market Reserves, Holland FC v FC Peterborough.