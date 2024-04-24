Snor Islam scored for Stanground Sports against Stamford Bels. Photo David Lowndes.

Warboys are third, a point behind top two Uppingham Town and Moulton Harrox after a goal for Dan Moulds was cancelled out by Ramsey’s Jordan Mays.

There’s a huge match-up on Saturday when Warboys host Harrox (2pm).

Harrox currently have a game in hand on Warboys and two in hand on Uppingham.

Snor Islam scored for Stanground Sports against Stamford Bels. Photo David Lowndes.

Harrox are title favourites then, although they were pushed hard by a very young Netherton United side at Broad Lane last weekend.

Harrox won the game courtesy of a solitary goal from Declan Earth.

Stanground Sports maintained their title challenge with a 3-1 win at Stamford Bels. George Edwards, Snor Islam and Taylor Duthie scored for the city side who are due to host Sawtry on Wednesday evening.

Time is running out for bottom club Netherton who have a big game on Saturday at Tydd. Tydd are next-to-bottom after an exciting 4-4 midweek draw at home to Holbeach United Reserves.

Peterborough City kept their eight-point lead at the top of Division One with a 4-0 win over Farcet, while second-placed Cardea were winning 5-3 at Polonia. Chatteris Town are third after an 11-0 Tuesday win v Wittering Premiair Reserves.

Bourne Town A clinched the Division Three title with a 4-1 win over second-placed YDP. Nathan Bills, Ryan Baxter, Callum Beveridge and Dan Raynor scored for the champions with Elvis Munyiri replying for YDP.

Division Four title challengers Peterborough City Reserves beat Division Three outfit Thorney 3-1 in the Peterborough League’s Junior Cup Final.

City stormed into an early 3-0 with goals from man-of-the-match Neville Nzembella, Conor Pilbeam (penalty) and Bobby Bick. Josh Evans claimed the Thorney consolation goal.

City Reserves are third in Division Four behind Stamford AFC Reserves and Moulton Harrox, but with the games in hand to overtake them both.

Kyle Andrew, Eden Thomas and Cameron Broomfield scored two apiece for leaders Stamford in a 6-2 win at Deeping United Development last weekend.