Uppingham seal their first Peterborough Premier Division title, good Evans as Deeping Rangers Reserves spring a cup shock as semi-finalists are confirmed
Uppingham Town sealed the first Peterborough Premier Division title in the club’s history yesterday (April 9).
The Rutlanders swept bottom club Long Sutton Athletic aisde to win 6-0 and clinch top spot with a game to spare.
Josh Sennett and Jordan Neil both netted twice with Martin Turiccki and Josh Porter also on target as Uppingham established a nine-point lead over second-placed Stilton United.
And it was a bad day all round for Stilton who were dumped out of the Peterborough League Cup at First Division Deeping Rangers Reserves.
A Dan Evans hat-trick delivered a 3-1 quarter-final win for Deeping who are joined in the semi-finals by Division One leaders Warboys Town and Premier Division pair Stamford Bels and Moulton Harrox.
Warboys also beat top-flight opposition, romping to a 4-1 win at Oakham, by Harrox gained a modicum of revenge for the Premier Division with a 2-1 win at First Division Whittlesey Athletic Reserves. Josh Ford and Stacy Cartwright scored for Harrox.
The only all top-flight quarter-final saw Stamford Bels pip neighbours Wittering Premiair with a single goal from Mitchell Lyth. Louie Roberts was sent off for the winners who also had three players booked.
CUP RESULTS Whittlesey Ath Res 1, Moulton Harrox 2 (Ford, Cartwright); Deeping Rangers Res 3 (Evans 3) Stilton Utd 1 (Eaton); Oakham Utd 1, Warboys Town 4; Stamford Bels 1 (Lyth), Wittering Premiair 0.