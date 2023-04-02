Robbie Ellis scored a great winning goal for Bourne Town v Newark. Photo: Jason Richardson.

A routine 4-0 win over struggling St Neots in front of a cracking 564 crowd at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday leaves the Daniels requiring four points from their final four games to be confirmed as champions.

And it could happen against neighbours and likely play-off contestants Spalding United at the Zeeco on Easter Monday. Before then Graham Drury’s men travel to lowly Gresley Rovers on Good Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top scorer Jonathan Margetts opened the scoring against St Neots and finished it off from the penalty spot. In between Jack Duffy and James Blunden also netted.

Brad Rolt (left) scored for Spalding at Boldmere St Michaels.

Stamford are unbeaten in 14 games in 2023 winning 12 of them.

Third-placed Spalding need just two points from their final four matches to book a play-off berth after collecting a creditable point at fifth-placed Boldmere St Michaels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts took the lead from a ninth-minute penalty, but former Posh youngster Brad Rolt equalised for the Tulips 10 minutes from time.

And well done to Yaxley FC who gained just a sixth point of the season with a goalless draw at home to Hinckley. It was the first game under the club’s latest management team of Lloyd Burton and Simon Roberts.

In the United Counties Premier Division Ben Seymour-Shove scored twice in the opening 13 minutes for Deeping Rangers at lowly AFC Mansfield, but the home side hit back to score a surprise 3-2 win.

It wasn’t the ideal preparation for Deeping’s Lincs Senior Trophy Final against Boston Town at Boston United FC on Wednesday (April 5). Boston won 1-0 at Pinchbeck yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Division One Robbie Ellis scored with an 88th-minute screamer to give Bourne Town a vital 1-0 victory over fellow play-off contenders Newark at the Abbey Lawn. The Wakes are fourth, but just two points off second with a seven point cushion to the teams just outside the play-off places.

The play-offs appear out of reach for Blackstones who are eighth, but they’ve enjoyed a fine first season under new manager Jon Harrison. Stones won 3-1 at St Andrews on Saturday with prolific marksman Ryan Lennon scoring twice to take his goals tally to 29 in 28 appearances.

Whittlesey Athletic consolidated their play-off place in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League with a 2-1 win at third-placed Framlingham.

Whittlesey are now four points clear of the chasing pack with five games to go

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RESULTS

April 1

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Boldmere St Michael 1, Spalding United 1 (Rolt); Stamford AFC 4 (Margetts 2, Duffy, Blunden), St Neots 0; Yaxley 0, Hinckley 0.

United Counties Premier Division: AFC Mansfield 3, Deeping Rangers 2 (Seymour-Shove 2); Pinchbeck 0, Boston 1; March 0, Coventry Sphinx 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postponed: Leicester Nirvana v Wisbech.

United Counties Division One: Bourne 1 (Ellis), Newark 0; St Andrews 1, Blackstones 3 (Lennon 2, Walton).