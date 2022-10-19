Under 12 sides Girls United and ICA Juventus score 36 goals between them and debut hat-trick for Peterborough Sports lady

ICA Juventus Under 12s score against Swavesey. Photo: David Lowndes.

Caoimhe Healy struck eight goals and Freya Lyon made do with a hat-trick as Girls Utd beat Comberton 19-0, while Mollie Bentham and Lucy Powell scored four apiece in ICA’s 17-0 win over Swavesey.

Other ICA goalscorers included Georgia Cleathero (2), Megan Kirby (2), Lottie Bevilacqua, Annie Clough and Ava-Rose Smith.

Girls Utd are second in the table with nine points from three matches, while ICA are fifth with six points, also from three games.

ICA Juventus girls under 12s with coaches Adam Bevilacqua and Steve Bentham and sponsor Ajaz Akhtar from Caterfix. Photo: David Lowndes.

ICA Sports Inter won for the first time at this level at the fourth attempt, 5-1 over Willingham Wolves.

Netherton United picked up their first win of the under 18 season, 4-1 over Sutton with Kiesha Avis on target twice.

ICA Sports are top of the Under 16 Division after making it four wins in four games at the expense of Milton Colts. Destiny Nsofor scored five of the goals in a 10-0 win.

ICA Sports also picked up their first win of the Under 14 League season. After two draws they pipped Cambourne 2-1.

Action from ICA Juventus U12s (dark blue) v Swavesey Spartans at Ringwood. Photo: David Lowndes.

Netherton United are setting a scorching pace at the top of the Under 13 League. Their 2-0 win at Rushden & Diamonds last weekend was a fifth in a row.

ICA Sports went down 5-2 at Cambourne in this division despite goals from Miri Jacombs and Ella Flanz.

In women’s football Katie Steward struck a debut hat-trick for Peterborough Sports Ladies.

Steward, who recently left Posh for Sports, claimed all the goals in a 3-1 Northants Womens Cup win at Long Buckby.

Action from ICA Juventus U12s (dark blue) v Swavesey Spartans. Photo: David Lowndes.

Cardea have moved to the top of Cambs Womens Division One after a 7-2 thumping of Cambridge University seconds.

Prolific Emma Pollard bagged a hat-trick to make it 18 goals in just four appearances. She’s also been credited with seven assists.

Chantelle Abaraham (2), Laura Rudd and Brooke Ware also scored for Cardea.