Two players depart from Peterborough Sports
The 19 year-old played a key part in the city side’s improvement in recent weeks, but has now been recalled by his parent club Lincoln City.
Gallagher made his Football League debut as an 88th minute substitute in Lincoln’s 2-0 League One defeat at Blackpool on New Year’s Day just 48 hours after helping Sports to a key 4-2 win over Bishop’s Stortford in National League North.
Forward Harrison Nee has also left Sports after the club decided against extending his short-term contract.
Joint managers Michael Gash and Luke Steele issued a statement which read: ‘‘Harrison came in when we desperately needed some help in the forward positions and we would like to thank him for that. Recently he hasn’t been getting the minutes he would like and we both believe it is best for him to go and play games.”
Sports are next in action at Banbury on Saturday.