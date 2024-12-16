​Peterborough Sports have learned a new skill on their march up the National League North table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Winning ugly’ was how joint-manager Michael Gash described the 3-1 success against Warrington Town at PIMS Park on Saturday, although a couple of beautiful goals helped stretch an unbeaten league run to seven matches.

Sports, who are now closer to the play-off places (seven points) than the relegation zone (nine points) were 1-0 down going into first-half added time when midfielder Hugh Alban-Jones scored from close to the halfway line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that led to a dominant second-half which led to a goal from the penalty spot for Michael Gyasi and a thunderous finish from on-loan Barnsley teenager Bayley McCann. It was a first senior goal for the son of a promotion-winning Posh midfielder.

Ryan Fryatt in action for Peterborough Sports against Warrington Town. Photo Darren Wiles.

"We started the game more slowly than we would have wanted,” Gash admitted. “Warrington were sharper than us and took the lead, but Hugh’s goal lifted us just before the half-time.

"It was a moment of quality after their goalkeeper had rushed out of his area to clear the ball. It landed at Hugh’s feet and he took one touch and fired it straight back over everyone and into the net. I suppose it was an open goal, but it was some finish!

"We were better after that and Bayley scored with an absolute rocket of a shot to clinch the points. Overall we weren’t great, but winning ugly is not a bad thing. It was a scrappy game, but we kept at it and deserved to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are just keeping our heads down now, going from game to game to see where it takes us. Seven games unbeaten at this level is a good effort and we are now taking a lot of confidence into matches.”

Sports are working on keeping McCann and fellow Barnsley player Jonathan Bland on loan for the rest of the season.

Sports are at Scarborough Athletic, who are one place above them, on Saturday before a mouthwatering Boxing Day clash against Scunthorpe United at PIMS Park (3pm).

Former Championship club Scunthorpe are again under-achieving, this time under the management of one-time Posh set-piece coach Andy Butler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sports complete their festive programme at struggling Needham Market on New Year’s Day.

Elliot Putman is expected to return to the Sports squad on Saturday. Experienced forward and club captain Mark Jones was back in action against Warrington.