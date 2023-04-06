News you can trust since 1948
Trophy disappointment for Deeping, shock defeat for Peterborough League leaders and all the weekend Non-League fixtures

Deeping Rangers were beaten 2-0 by Boston Town in the Lincs Senior Trophy Final at Boston United FC on Wednesday night.

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Apr 2023, 08:24 BST- 2 min read
Stamford AFC (red) could clinch the Northern Premier Division title over Easter.Stamford AFC (red) could clinch the Northern Premier Division title over Easter.
Stamford AFC (red) could clinch the Northern Premier Division title over Easter.

A Jordan Nuttall goal in the ninth minute and a a 64th minute strike from Marshall Young delivered a deserved victory for Boston.

There was a minute’s applause before the game for Deeping stalwart Simon Dethick who passed away recently.

Blackstones suffered a 5-2 defeat at Southwell City in United Counties Division One despite a 30th goal of the season for Ryan Lennon.

And the miserable run of form for Peterborough Premier Division leaders FC Peterborough continued with a 2-1 defeat at home to Stamford Bels for whom Luke Gasson and Louie Robers scored.

It’s a packed Easter programme for non-league clubs next with Stamford requiring four points from games at Gresley on Saturday and at home to Spalding United on Monday to clinch the Northern Premier Midlands Division title.

They could even win it on Saturday if results go their way.

There’s a tasty United Counties Division One derby on Monday when Blackstones host Bourne Town.

Easter fixtures

Easter Saturday

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Gresley v Stamford AFC; Loughborough Dynamo v Yaxley; Spalding United v Coleshill.

United Counties Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Anstey Nomads; Heather St Johns v Pinchbeck United; Selston v Wisbech Town; GNG Oadby v March Town.

United Counties Division One: Blackstones v Holwell; Rainworth Miners Welfare v Bourne Town.

Thurlow Nunn Division One: Holbeach United v Leiston Res; Framlingham v FC Parson Drove; Sudbury Res v Whittlesey Athletic.

Easter Monday

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Stamford AFC v Spalding United; Yaxley v Dereham.

​United Counties Premier Division: March Town v Godmanchester; Sleaford v Pinchbeck United; Wisbech Town v Deeping Rangers.

United Counties Division One: Blackstones v Bourne Town.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Harwich & Parkston v FC Parson Drove; Haverhill v Whittlesey Athletic.

