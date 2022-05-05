Russell Bibby who has finally retired aged 60.

The men’s reserve team clinched promotion to the Peterborough League Premier Division with a 2-1 win over champions Warboys Town on Saturday.

And 24 hours later the club’s under 18 side lifted the Lincs County Cup with a 1-0 win over Grimsby Borough thanks to a goal from Mapalo Mwansa.

Scott Waumsley scored both goals for the reserves who sealed a second place finish in Division One by inflicting just a second defeat of the season on Warboys.

And Deeping Reserves and Warboys will meet in the Peterborough League Cup Final at Netherton United FC on Tuesday, May 10. Deeping won their semi-final 2-0 against top-flight Moulton Harrox with goals from Jacob Smitheringale and Ben Cowles on Tuesday.

Third-placed FC Peterborough finished their season in style with a 12-2 thrashing of Crowland Reserves. Vitor Vaz and Arslan Ali hit hat-tricks.

Peterborough City will pip Netherton United Reserves for the Division Two title if they match their result on the final day of the season this Saturday. City host Farcet while Netherton are at Hampton. City moved to the top with a 3-2 win over Wittering Premiair Reserves at the weekend thanks to two goals from Deeping Rangers player Robbie Ellis and another from Leon Gellizeau.