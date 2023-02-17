Action from a Whittlesey Athletic (blue) game.

The second-placed Daniels are three points behind leaders Halesowen Town with a game in hand. The leaders have a tricky game at Corby Town.

Third-placed Spalding United are at home to struggling St Neots (3pm) after rejoining the title race with a 2-0 midweek win at Shepshed Dynamo. Former Posh youngster Archie Jones and Stefan Broccoli scored the goals that enabled the third-placed Tulips to move to within six points of the top, also with a game in hand on the leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Spalding are offering haf-price admission to their game at the Sir Halley Stewart Stadium witth adults allowed in for £5 and concessions for £2.50.

Whittlesey Athletic seek to climb into the Thurlow Nunn Division One play-off places by winning for the sixth time in a row tomorrow. They are at lowly Leiston Reserves.

Second-placed Bourne have a United Counties Division One fixture at home to Southwell on Saturday (3pm). Blackstones, who are eighth, are at home to Kirby Muxloe.

FIXTURES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

February 17

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Swaffham Town v FC Parson Drove,

February 18

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Boldmere St Michaels v Stamford AFC, Gresley v Yaxley, Spalding United v St Neots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Counties Premier Division: Belper United v Pinchbeck United, Coventry Sphinx v March Town, Deeping Rangers v Newark & Sherwood United, Kimberley Miners Welfare v Wisbech Town.

Division One: Blackstones v Kirby Muxloe, Bourne Town v Southwell City.