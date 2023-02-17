Tough trip for Stamford AFC as Spalding United wait to pounce while offering half-price admission, and Whittlesey Athletic seek six of the best
Title-chasing Stamford AFC have a tough Northern Premier Division Midlands test at fourth-placed Boldmere St Michaels on Saturday.
The second-placed Daniels are three points behind leaders Halesowen Town with a game in hand. The leaders have a tricky game at Corby Town.
Third-placed Spalding United are at home to struggling St Neots (3pm) after rejoining the title race with a 2-0 midweek win at Shepshed Dynamo. Former Posh youngster Archie Jones and Stefan Broccoli scored the goals that enabled the third-placed Tulips to move to within six points of the top, also with a game in hand on the leaders.
And Spalding are offering haf-price admission to their game at the Sir Halley Stewart Stadium witth adults allowed in for £5 and concessions for £2.50.
Whittlesey Athletic seek to climb into the Thurlow Nunn Division One play-off places by winning for the sixth time in a row tomorrow. They are at lowly Leiston Reserves.
Second-placed Bourne have a United Counties Division One fixture at home to Southwell on Saturday (3pm). Blackstones, who are eighth, are at home to Kirby Muxloe.
FIXTURES
February 17
Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Swaffham Town v FC Parson Drove,
February 18
Northern Premier Midlands Division: Boldmere St Michaels v Stamford AFC, Gresley v Yaxley, Spalding United v St Neots.
United Counties Premier Division: Belper United v Pinchbeck United, Coventry Sphinx v March Town, Deeping Rangers v Newark & Sherwood United, Kimberley Miners Welfare v Wisbech Town.
Division One: Blackstones v Kirby Muxloe, Bourne Town v Southwell City.
Thurlow Nunn Division One: Holbeach United v Framlingham Town, Leiston Reserves v Whittlesey Athletic.