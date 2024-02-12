Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side will try and claim a third higher level scalp of this season’s competition, but they will have their work cut out against a team in seventh, the final play-off position.

Sports reached the last eight for the first time in the club’s history with a 1-0 win over in-form National League side Kidderminster Harriers at PIMS Park on Saturday.

The city side have also knocked higher level Dagenham & Redbridge out of the competition to find themselves two wins from a Wembley final appearance.

Michael Gash celebrates his goal for Sports against Kidderminster. Photo Darren Wiles.

Sports joint boss Michael Gash, who scored the winning goal against a former club on Saturday, had mixed feelings about the draw.

"It’s one of the toughest ties we could have got,” Gash admitted. “Obviously we wanted a home draw, but when you are this close to Wembley the chances are you will have a hard game.

"But you never know what will happen. We have beaten two National League sides now and created some history for our club. If we can get past this one and get a favourable draw we could yet get to Wembley. Bromley and Barnet, two of the strongest teams left in it, have drawn each other.

"You have to enjoy these times, especially when you are 37 like me! It was a special feeling for me to score against a club I used to play for and who I respect enormously, but that wasn’t important. As I told the players after the game we have travelled this far together and we should be proud of what we have achieved already.

"Myself and Luke (Steele, his joint manager) are very lucky to have a set of players who work so hard and who are capable of putting in a performance like they did in such a big game.

"And we will go up to play a very strong side knowing we have a chance if we prepare properly and play to our best.”

The quarter finals will take place on Saturday, March 9.

Quarter-final draw: Gateshead v Peterborough Sports, Bromley v Barnet, Wealdstone or Hendon v Solihull Moors, Macclesfield v Bishop’s Stortford or Coalville.

