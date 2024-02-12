Tough FA Trophy tie in the North East for Peterborough Sports
The city side will try and claim a third higher level scalp of this season’s competition, but they will have their work cut out against a team in seventh, the final play-off position.
Sports reached the last eight for the first time in the club’s history with a 1-0 win over in-form National League side Kidderminster Harriers at PIMS Park on Saturday.
The city side have also knocked higher level Dagenham & Redbridge out of the competition to find themselves two wins from a Wembley final appearance.
The tie will take place on Saturday, March 9.
Quarter-final draw: Gateshead v Peterborough Sports, Bromley v Barnet, Wealdstone or Hendon v Solihull Moors, Macclesfield v Bishop’s Stortford or Coalville.