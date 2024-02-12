News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Tough FA Trophy tie in the North East for Peterborough Sports

Peterborough Sports will travel to play National League side Gateshead United in the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.
By Alan Swann
Published 12th Feb 2024, 15:34 GMT
Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Lowndes.Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Lowndes.
Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side will try and claim a third higher level scalp of this season’s competition, but they will have their work cut out against a team in seventh, the final play-off position.

Sports reached the last eight for the first time in the club’s history with a 1-0 win over in-form National League side Kidderminster Harriers at PIMS Park on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The city side have also knocked higher level Dagenham & Redbridge out of the competition to find themselves two wins from a Wembley final appearance.

Most Popular

The tie will take place on Saturday, March 9.

Reaction to follow.

Quarter-final draw: Gateshead v Peterborough Sports, Bromley v Barnet, Wealdstone or Hendon v Solihull Moors, Macclesfield v Bishop’s Stortford or Coalville.

Related topics:FA TrophyNorth EastNational LeagueGateshead