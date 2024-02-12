Kaine Felix (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against Kidderminster Harriers. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city side will try and claim a third higher level scalp of this season’s competition, but they will have their work cut out against a team in seventh, the final play-off position.

Sports reached the last eight for the first time in the club’s history with a 1-0 win over in-form National League side Kidderminster Harriers at PIMS Park on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city side have also knocked higher level Dagenham & Redbridge out of the competition to find themselves two wins from a Wembley final appearance.

The tie will take place on Saturday, March 9.

Reaction to follow.