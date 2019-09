Have your say

Peterborough Sports have been handed a tough draw in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Sports will host National North Division Guisely at the Bee Arena on October 5. Guisely are fourth in a division one above the level Sports play.

Sports have already equalled the club’s best-ever run in the competition after winning 2-1 at Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday (September 21).

The city side need to win two more ties to reach the first round proper.