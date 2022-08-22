Tough FA Cup draw for Stamford AFC who protect a 100% winning record in the league on Tuesday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stamford AFC (red) in action. Photo: David Lowndes.

The Daniels, who beat Spalding United 1-0 in the preliminary round on Saturday, travel to higher level Bromsgrove Sporting on September 3.

Peterborough Sports enter the competition in the second qualifying round.

Stamford visit Dereham in a Northern Premier Midlands Division game on Tuesday when Spalding United host Shepshed Dynamo and Yaxley visit Harborough Town. Stamford have won their opening two league games of the season.