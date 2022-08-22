Tough FA Cup draw for Stamford AFC who protect a 100% winning record in the league on Tuesday
Stamford AFC have received a tough draw in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.
The Daniels, who beat Spalding United 1-0 in the preliminary round on Saturday, travel to higher level Bromsgrove Sporting on September 3.
Peterborough Sports enter the competition in the second qualifying round.
Stamford visit Dereham in a Northern Premier Midlands Division game on Tuesday when Spalding United host Shepshed Dynamo and Yaxley visit Harborough Town. Stamford have won their opening two league games of the season.
Bourne travel to Holwell Sports in United Counties Division One tomorrow and on Wednesday there’s a top of the table clash when Blackstones host Aylestone Park.