Action from the recent game between Yaxley and Spalding (yellow). Photo: David Lowndes.

The Tulips beat Sutton Coldfield 1-0 in their first game for three weeks last Saturday to remain within three points of Halesowen.

The Tulips also have a couple of games in hand so a draw wouldn’t be too big a disappointment for Brett Whaley’s men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A draw would also suit third-placed Stamford AFC aho are level on points with Spalding, but have played one more game. The Daniels are at lowly Daventry tomorrow.

Yaxley seek to improve on their four-point tally for the season at mid-table Chasetown.

There’s a full programme of non-league matches tomorrow with United Counties Division One title chasers Bourne Town at struggling St Andrews.

FIXTURES

February 4

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Chasetown v Yaxley; Daventry v Stamford AFC; Halesowen v Spalding United.

United Counties Premier Division: Belper United v Deeping Rangers; Pinchbeck United v Kimberley Miners Welfare; Wisbech Town v Melton Town; March Town v Easington Sports.

United Counties Division One: St Andrews v Bourne Town; Blackstones v Birstall Utd Social.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad