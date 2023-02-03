Top-of-the-table test for Spalding United and the the rest of the local non-league fixtures
There’s a huge game in the Northern Premier Midlands Division on Saturday as second-placed Spalding United visit leaders Halesowen Town.
The Tulips beat Sutton Coldfield 1-0 in their first game for three weeks last Saturday to remain within three points of Halesowen.
The Tulips also have a couple of games in hand so a draw wouldn’t be too big a disappointment for Brett Whaley’s men.
A draw would also suit third-placed Stamford AFC aho are level on points with Spalding, but have played one more game. The Daniels are at lowly Daventry tomorrow.
Yaxley seek to improve on their four-point tally for the season at mid-table Chasetown.
There’s a full programme of non-league matches tomorrow with United Counties Division One title chasers Bourne Town at struggling St Andrews.
FIXTURES
February 4
Northern Premier Midlands Division: Chasetown v Yaxley; Daventry v Stamford AFC; Halesowen v Spalding United.
United Counties Premier Division: Belper United v Deeping Rangers; Pinchbeck United v Kimberley Miners Welfare; Wisbech Town v Melton Town; March Town v Easington Sports.
United Counties Division One: St Andrews v Bourne Town; Blackstones v Birstall Utd Social.
Thurlow Nunn Division One North: Great Yarmouth Town v Whittlesey Athletic; FC Parson Drove v Needham Market U21s; Framlingham Town v Holbeach United.