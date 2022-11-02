Top-flight's top two had to work hard, Easey does it for bottom club, goal machine keeps Malborne in front

Romeo Ugbene (green) of FC Peterborough was sent off for this foul against Crowland. Photo: Tim Symonds.

The city side stay top after beating Crowland Town 2-1, and having played the final 15 minutes with 10 men after Romeo Ugbene had been dismissed for picking up two yellow cards.

Vitor Vaz had opened the scoring for FC Peterborough with Zahid Chaudhary making it 2-0. Danny Firth pulled a goal back for Crowland from the free-kick conceded by Ugbene before his early bath.

Reigning champions Uppingham are two points behind after winning a Rutland derby at Oakham 1-0.

Vitor Vaz (green) scores for FC Peterborough against Crowland. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Third-placed Stilton United lost ground for the second successive weekend and are seven points off top spot as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Deeping Rangers Reserves.

Matthew Barber scored for Stilton with Harry Tidswell replying for Deeping.

Warboys charged up to fifth place with a 7-2 tonking of Netherton United with Jake Thornton and Joe Bennett scoring twice apiece for Warboys , while there was a first win of the season for Tydd United, 3-2 at Oundle Town.

It was easy as well as Bradley Easey hit a hat-trick for Tydd who have moved off the bottom of the table. Rob Blades scored both Oundle goals.

Ramsey are now bottom after a 4-1 home reverse at the hands of Moulton Harrox. Declan Earth, Louis Steadman, Ian Bradbury and Joe Townsend scored for Harrox.

Malborne won a big game in Division Four of the Peterborough League.

Reece Driscoll’s phenomenal season contuinued as he scored both goals for the leaders in a 2-0 success at fellow high-fliers Bourne Town A.

Driscoll now has 16 goals in just eight appearances and Malborne have a maximum points haul of 21 points from seven matches.

Farcet United jumped up to second in Division One with a 3-1 victory at Whittlesey Athletic Reserves. Antonio Dello Russo’s hat-trick won the day with big Matt Heron replying for Whittlesey.

There were also successes for city sides Stanground Sports and Polonia at this level. Jacob Horner and Scott Murthwaite scored the goals for Stanground in a 2-0 win at Eunice, Huntingdon, and Karol Narojczyk scored twice for Polonia as they eased to a 3-0 win over Pinchbeck United Reserves.