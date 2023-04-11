Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury. Photo: Rob O'Brien.

The fact Stamford sealed top spot without playing could have been seen as a big anti climax, but Drury wasn’t bothered about that as he realised a six-year dream of taking the Daniels up to step 3 football – one division lower than local National League North side Peterborough Sports.

Stamford’s title win was confirmed despite their eagerly-anticipated derby at home to Spalding United being postponed because of a waterlogged pitch at the Zeeco Stadium. Sole rivals Halesowen Town suprisingly lost at home to Sutton Coldfield to leave them seven points behind Stamford with just two games to play.

That Spalding game will now take place on Thursday (7.45pm) and it’s become a bigger game for The Tulips who still need two points to secure a play-off spot.

Stamford players celebrate. Photo: Rob O'Brien

"I want to thank all of my staff, and not just the ones who are here now, because it has been a real team effort,” Drury told the Stamford Mercury.

"Michael Hogg has been alongside me for the last six years, but we've also had six different coaches in that time and they have all been part of this process of getting the club forward.

"It's perhaps been six years in the making and I feel that this is the right time for the club to go up.

"I would like to thank all of my players over the last six years because it's been a big team effort.

"It's always been about the players in the changing room.

"They have believed in what we've told them and believed in themselves which is the biggest part.

"It's all credit to them because I just have to be the leader of the ship to try and guide them in the right way.

"I said at the start of the season to buckle up and enjoy the ride - and they can unleash the seat-belts now and enjoy themselves."

Stamford missed out on promotion after a surprise semi final play-off defeat last season.

A superb second half of the season laid the foundations for Stamford's title success as they are currently still unbeaten in 2023.

