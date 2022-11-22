Tigers maul top-flight leaders in Senior Cup, Warboys and Stamford Bels reach semis, couple of Challenge Cup shocks, lower division title favourites keep winning

Dwayne Rankin (centre) scored twice for Peterborough Rangers against Oundle Reserves.

The city side lost 2-0 at Holbeach United Reserves in a quarter-final tie at Carter’s Park.

Also through to the semi-finals are Warboys Town and Stamford Bels, while the tie between Oundle Town and Uppingham Town was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Warboys stunned Moulton Harrox 4-1 with goals from Dan Moulds (2), Jamie Darlow and Joe Bennett, while Stamford Bels crushed Leverington 8-0 with eight different goalscorers including an opposition player.

Third-placed Stilton were in league action, but failed to make ground on the top two in the top-flight as they were beaten 6-4 at Crowland for whom Danny Firth hit a hat-trick.

There was a shock in the Challenge Cup as Division One leaders Sawtry were beaten 7-6 on penalties by Division Two top dogs Cardea.

It finished 3-3 after 90 minutes with Giles Abbon, Daryl Patrick and Kieran Hart on target for Cardea.

Giovanni Cantone scored twice as Park Farm Pumas also beat higher level opposition in Stanground Sports. They won the city derby 6-1.

Cameron Guest and Dwayne Rankin scored twice as Division Three leaders Peterborough Rangers beat Oundle Reserves 6-1 to make it nine wins from nine matches.

Second-placed Thorpe Wood Rangers were crushed 7-3 at Hampton United for whom Joshua Ledwith struck a hat-trick.

Luke Steele scored twice as Youth Dreams Project pipped Bourne Town A 4-3, but the second-placed side, although they the same points tally as leaders Malborne, they have played two games more.