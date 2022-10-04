Peterborough United vs Cambridge will be watched by a capacity crowd at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The club has warned fans to act quickly to secure their place at the all-ticket fixture. As of 2:30pm on Monday (October 3), there were only 20 tickets left available in the London Road End.

Cambridge United fans will be located in the DESKGO stand and have sold their full allocation of 2,250 tickets. The U’s were hoping to secure an additional 1,400 tickets but no announcement has been made about this and it looks likely that their request will not be granted.

The meeting will be the first in the league between the side since 2001 and Posh fans have been warned against trying to relocate within the Family Stand to be closer to the away fans.

Tickets are priced at £29 for adults for the Family Stand and the Main Stand and £25 for the London Road End.

An embargo has been placed on supporters purchasing online (you must have been registered on the club’s system prior to September 13).

Any newly registered Posh fans should contact the ticket office on [email protected] to get permission added to their account.