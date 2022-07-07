Thorpe Wood Rangers proved the aces in the pack at a National Under 14 tournament

Thorpe Wood Rangers celebrate their success in the recent Aces football tournament in Nottingham.

The city-based youngsters qualified for the prestigious Aces tournament in Nottingham by virtue of winning the the Cambridge and District Colts League for the second season in sucession in 2021-22.

That enabled Thorpe Wood to represent Peterborough against 23 other teams from around the UK including London, Southampton, Bournemouth, Bristol, Leicester, Liverpool and Newcastle.

The tournament is invitation only and the criteria is there are no academy players, it’s purely for grassroot footballers, and you are only invited by winning the top division of your local league.

Thorpe Wood qualified as joint top of their group before defeating Bournemouth in the last 16, Derby in the last 8, London Elite Academy in the semi finals and then St Josephs from West London in the final.