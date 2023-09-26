Josh McCammon (orange) in action for Peterborough Sports against South Shields. Photo: David Lowndes.

​Sports have won just once since the opening day of the season and slipped to a 4-2 home defeat against high-flying South Shields last weekend.

But Gash points to availability issues as well as a demanding fixture schedule in the first two months of the season as reasons for the Sports struggle.

The city side have played eight of their 10 league games against teams in the top half of the table. They’ve already played six of the current top seven.

Sports can concentrate on the FA Cup this Saturday when they host lower level Needham Market at PIMS Park (3pm). They are just two wins from a place in the first round proper for the first time.

"Obviously it’s not ideal where we are in the league,” Gash admitted. “But we have played a lot of the top sides already when we’ve had to play several players out of position so I’m not worried.

"Myself and Luke Steele (joint manager) are working hard after every game to find solutions.

"Part-time football is not easy at this level. Players are working. They traing every Thursday and then we have long distances to travel, but we are confident we will get there. Apart from the Tamworth and Brackley games we’ve been competitive.

"We have players back from suspension now and injuries are starting to clear up so all of a sudden the squad looks a lot stronger.

"We had one available centre-half on Saturday against a very good side, although that doesn’t excuse some of the goals we conceded.

"It was a shame as we had a gameplan to combat a very good footballing side which worked very well in the first half. We reached half-time 1-0 up and looking good, but we lost concentration to concede an equaliser and when it got to 3-1 our heads dropped a little.

“The players know performing for only 45 minutes won’t get the job done at this level.”

Central defenders Connor Johnson and Ashton Fox have completed three game bans so will probably start against Needham Market, although fellow centre-back Ryan Fryatt is doubtful because of injury.

It’s a tie Sports won’t be taking lightly against a team third in the Southern League Premier Division Central with just one defeat from nine matches.

Gash added: “They are a good side in good form, but we want to reach the first round proper for the first time. It’s a big game for both clubs.”