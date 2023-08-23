There were goals galore in Divisions Three and Four of the Peterborough League

​Leading the way as a team were FC Hampton Reserves who smashed 10 past Ketton in a third division clash.

The top individual marksman was Jordan Giddings who scored seven of the nine goals AFC Malborne stuck past Whaplode Drove Reserves in the same division.

Ollie Brant scored five for Hampton with Harry Dee (2), Luke Brace (2) and Cameron Hodnett also on target.

AFC Malborne and Hampton United (blue) in action last season. Photo: David Lowndes.

Hampton United and Youth Dreams Project scored eight times apiece in their Division Three wins over Long Sutton Athletic Reserves and Park Farm A respectively. Zack Fisher bagged a hat-trick for Hampton.

In the basement division new entrants Stanground Sports Reserves and Peterborough City Reserves started the season with seven-goal successes. Jacob Horner hit a hat-trick for Stanground at FC Hampton A.

Wittering Premiair are still setting the pace in the Premier Division after following a 2-2 draw with Sawtry with a 4-2 midweek win at Oundle, but Crowland are just a point behind after winning all three of their matches. Danny Firth scored twice in a 2-1 win at Oakham.

FC Peterborough Reserves are the early pacesetters in Division One, while Peterborough Rangers’ quest for a third straight promotion began with a 5-0 Division Two win over Stamford Lions. Sam Ward scored twice.