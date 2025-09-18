There is still hope for Yaxley FC, FA Vase ties for local non-league clubs on Saturday, another big game for FC Peterborough

Junior Augusto celebrates a goal for FC Peterborough in a 3-2 win over Wivenhoe last weekend.

Yaxley FC are still hoping to fulfil their United Counties Premier Division South fixture at Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday.

All 22 of the club’s senior, youth and junior teams are currently suspended by Hunts FA. County and league officials have yet to comment publicly on the case, although the PT believes it’s a financial issue, one which the club are working hard to resolve.

In the longer term an ambitious Go Fund Me page has been set up by Yaxley FC chairman David Cattermoul in an attempt to raise £700k to purchase the football club premises and transform it into the Yaxley Community Hub. Pledges after 2 days total £125.

It’s an FA Vase day for five local non-league clubs on Saturday. Deeping Rangers, fresh from letting a 2-0 lead slip at Newark & Sherwood United in a United Counties Premier Division North match on Tuesday, are at home to Aylestone Park, while Wisbech Town, were were crushed 7-2 at Boston Town on Tuesday travel to Harleston Town. Ryan Cook and Theo Braham scored for Deeping against 10 men, but the hosts recovered to grab a 94th minute equaliser. Luke Harris and Rob Conyard scored for Wisbech.

Blackstones went down 2-1 at Melton Town in the same division on Wednesday. Ed Thorpe had equalised 11 minutes from time for Stones who now travel to Boston for a league match on Saturday.

Bourne Town have an important game at the foot of the Northern Premier Midlands Division against Racing Club Warwick at the Abbey Lawn on Saturday (3pm). The Wakes, who lost 2-0 at Sutton Coldfield on Tuesday, are 20th in a 22-team league, one place above their visitors.

There is Southern Premier Division Central action for sixth-placed Spalding United at mid-table Banbury United and bottom club Stamford AFC at Needham Market. The Daniels haven’t won any of their 8 games so far.

And there’s another big game for Thurlow Division One North title challengers FC Peterborough as they host unbeaten leaders Holland FC at the Millfield Autoparts Stadium on Chestnut Avenue (3pm). The city side are second, level on points, having played an extra game, than their visitors.

SATURDAY FIXTURES

FA Vase second qualifying round: Clifton All Whites v Pinchbeck United; Deeping Rangers v Aylestone Park; Harleston Town v Wisbech Town; Sandiacre Town v Holbeach United; Whittlesey Athletic v Huntingdon Town.

National League North: Southport v Peterborough Sports.

Southern Premier Division Central: Banbury United v Spalding United; Needham Market v Stamford AFC.

Northern Premier Midlands Division: Bourne Town v Racing Club Warwick.

United Counties Premier Division North: Boston Town v Blackstones.

United Counties Premier Division South: Daventry Town v March Town; Godmanchester Rovers v Yaxley.

Thurlow Nunn Division One North: FC Peterborough v Holland FC;