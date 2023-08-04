The Road to Wembley starts in Wisbech and all the non-league fixtures

The FA Cup (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

​The pick of the local extra preliminary round ties sees a Fen derby between Wisbech Town and March Town at Fenland Park.

The rivals play at the same United Counties League level, albeit in different divisions, so a keenly-contested clash can be expected.

Yaxley have a tough-looking tie at home to leading Norfolk non-league side Wroxham, while Deeping Rangers and Pinchbeck United are also in FA Cup action away from home.

In United Counties Division One title fancies Bourne and neighbours Blackstones will try and make it two wins in two matches at Clifton All Whites and at home to Radford respectively.

​FIXTURES

Saturday, August 5

(3pm)

FA Cup

Extra Preliminary Round: Ashby Ivanhoe v Deeping Rangers, Maltby Main v Pinchbeck United, Wisbech Town v March Town, Yaxley v Wroxham.

​National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports v Scarborough Athletic.

​Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC v Kettering Town.

​United Counties League

Division One: Blackstones v Radford, Clifton All Whites v Bourne Town.

​Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Parson Drove v Wivenhoe, FC Peterborough v Framlingham Town, Haverhill Borough v Holbeach United, Whittlesey Athletic v Norwich CBS.