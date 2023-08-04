News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

The Road to Wembley starts in Wisbech and all the non-league fixtures

​Some local non-league clubs start on the Road to Wembley in the FA Cup on Saturday
By Alan Swann
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
The FA Cup (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)The FA Cup (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
The FA Cup (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

​The pick of the local extra preliminary round ties sees a Fen derby between Wisbech Town and March Town at Fenland Park.

The rivals play at the same United Counties League level, albeit in different divisions, so a keenly-contested clash can be expected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yaxley have a tough-looking tie at home to leading Norfolk non-league side Wroxham, while Deeping Rangers and Pinchbeck United are also in FA Cup action away from home.

In United Counties Division One title fancies Bourne and neighbours Blackstones will try and make it two wins in two matches at Clifton All Whites and at home to Radford respectively.

Most Popular

FIXTURES

Saturday, August 5

(3pm)

FA Cup

Extra Preliminary Round: Ashby Ivanhoe v Deeping Rangers, Maltby Main v Pinchbeck United, Wisbech Town v March Town, Yaxley v Wroxham.

National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports v Scarborough Athletic.

Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC v Kettering Town.

United Counties League

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Division One: Blackstones v Radford, Clifton All Whites v Bourne Town.

Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Parson Drove v Wivenhoe, FC Peterborough v Framlingham Town, Haverhill Borough v Holbeach United, Whittlesey Athletic v Norwich CBS.

Related topics:WembleyUnited Counties League