The road to Wembley in the FA Cup starts on Saturday
The road to Wembley starts for local clubs tomorrow (August 7) with extra preliminary round ties on the agenda.
Stamford AFC are the highest ranked local team in action as they travel to lower level Oadby.
The Daniels will be hot favourites to win provided they are not still hampered by a slew of unavailabilities which caused them to cancel last Saturday’s scheduled friendly at Peterborough Sports.
United Counties League sides Deeping Rangers (at Leicester Nirvana), Holbeach United (at Long Eaton), Peterborough Northern Star (at Newport Pagnell) and Pinchbeck United (home to Skegness) are also in FA Cup action as are March Town from the Thurlow Nunn League. The Hares travel to Bugbrooke St Michael.
Blackstones (home to Belper) and Bourne (away to Barrowash) start their United Counties Division campaigns on Saturday when Whittlesey Athletic and Parson’s Drove play their first games in Thurlow Nunn Division One North at home to Great Yarmouth and at Leiston Reserves respectively.