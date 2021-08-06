The road to Wembley in the FA Cup starts on Saturday

Stamford AFC manager Graham Drury.

Stamford AFC are the highest ranked local team in action as they travel to lower level Oadby.

The Daniels will be hot favourites to win provided they are not still hampered by a slew of unavailabilities which caused them to cancel last Saturday’s scheduled friendly at Peterborough Sports.

United Counties League sides Deeping Rangers (at Leicester Nirvana), Holbeach United (at Long Eaton), Peterborough Northern Star (at Newport Pagnell) and Pinchbeck United (home to Skegness) are also in FA Cup action as are March Town from the Thurlow Nunn League. The Hares travel to Bugbrooke St Michael.