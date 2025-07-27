The road to Wembley in the FA Cup starts for local non-league clubs on Saturday, plus midweek results round-up
The extra preliminary round of the FA Cup is here and a lot of local eyes will be on Bourne Town and Deeping Rangers to see if they can set up a big local derby in the preliminary round on August 16.
Deeping have a tough opening tie at home to higher level Wellingborough Town, while Bourne, newly promoted to step four football for the first time in the club’s history, must travel to United Counties Premier Division side Harrowby United.
Other local Saturday ties: Blackstones v AFC Mansfield, Harrowby United v Bourne Town, Haverhill Rovers v Wisbech Town, Hucknall Town v Yaxley, March Town v Soham Town Rangers.
Deeping are second in the early-season United Counties Premier Division North table after a 4-0 Tuesday night home win over Harrowby United. It was a second win in a row for a side who battled against relegation for most of last season. James Stainsby, Harvey Thorne, Finlay Henderson and Jonathan Lockie scored the goals for Brett Whaley’s men.
Blackstones couldn’t follow up their opening day win at this level. They went down 2-1 at home to Skegness Town despite leading at the break through a Josh Barrett goal. Wisbech Town claimed their first win, 2-1 at home to Boston Town courtesy of goals from Sam Bennett and Rob Conyard.
Goals from Lewis Hilliard and Denny Escorio enabled March Town to draw 2-2 at Histon in the Premier Division South, but Yaxley were well beaten 3-0 at home by a strong Leicester Nirvana side.
FC Peterborough made it two wins in two Thurlow Nunn Division One north games with a 2-0 home victory over Whittlesey Athletic. Derick Dadzie (penalty) and David Yisah scored the goals after the hosts had missed an earlier spot kick.
SATURDAY LEAGUE GAMES
Thurlow Nunn League
Division One North: AFC Sudbury Res v Whittlesey Athletic, FC Parson Drove v Framlingham, Long Melford v Holbeach United, Needham Market Reserves v FC Peterborough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.