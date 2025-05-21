The Peterborough & District Football League constitution for 2025-26 is now complete

Netherton United, seen here celebrating their Challenge Cup Final success, have been promoted into the Peterborough Premier Division. Photo Chris Lowndes.

The Peterborough & District Football League has confirmed its constitution to competing clubs ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The Premier Division contains 18 teams including promoted clubs Netherton United, Stamford Bels, Whaplode Drove Rovers and Eye Rangers. Eye played as Peterborough Rangers last season.

Division One has 16 teams including Ketton Sports Premiair which is an amalgamation of Ketton Sports and Wittering Premiair. Stilton United and Eunice folded their teams and Hampton United requested a demotion into Division Two where they are joined by 15 other teams. Stilton have re-emerged in Division Four.

Hampton United Reserves and Stamford Bels Reserves requested demotions into Division Three where they are joined by 14 others teams.

Division Four has 10 new clubs in Stanton FC, Deeping United (who also played in the Premier Division last season), Thurlby Tigers, Alconbury Weald Reserves, Kings Delph United, Thorpe Wood Rangers Reserves, Dudu Footy FC, Athletic FC, Stilton United and Yaxley A.

2025-26 constitution:

Premier Division (18 teams): Chatteris Town FC, Crowland Town FC, Deeping Rangers Reserves, FC Peterborough Reserves, Holbeach United Reserves, Leverington Sports FC, Moulton Harrox FC, Netherton United FC, Oakham United FC, Eye Rangers FC, Ramsey Town FC, Sawtry FC, Stamford Belvedere FC, Stanground Cardea Sports FC, Uppingham Town FC, Warboys Town FC, Whaplode Drover Rovers, Whittlesey Athletic Reserves.

Division One (14): Bourne Town Reserves, Crowland Town Reserves, Glinton & Northborough FC, Ketton Sports Premiair, Netherton United Reserves, Park Farm Pumas FC, Stamford AFC Reserves, Stamford Lions FC, Warboys Town Reserves, Whittlesey Athletic Development, Wisbech Town Reserves, Wittering Yaxley Reserves, YDP FC.

Division Two (16): Hampton United FC, Huntingdon Town Reserves, Kings Cliffe FC, Leverington Sports Reserves, Long Sutton Athletic, Netherton United 'A', Oakham United Reserves, Park Farm Pumas Reserves, Peterborough Polonia FC, Sawtry Reserves, South Lincolnshire Swifts FC,Stanground Cardea Sports Reserves, Sutton Bridge United FC, Thorney FC, Tydd , Whittlesey Athletic Development.

Division Three (16): Alconbury Weald FC, Elsea Park Eagles FC, Eye Rangers Reserves, FC Peterborough Development, Hampton United Reserves, ICA Sports FC, Ketton Sports Premiair Blue, Long Sutton Athletic Reserves, Moulton Harrox Reserves, NXT Gen FC, Park Farm Pumas 'A', Ramsey Town Reserves, Stamford Belvedere Reserves, Thorpe Wood Rangers FC, Uppingham Town Reserves, Whaplode Drove Rovers Reserves.

Division Four (16): Alconbury Weald Reserves, Athletic FC, Deeping United, Dudu Footy FC, Glinton & Northborough Reserves, Ketton Sports Premiair Black, Kings Delph United, Leverington Sports 'A', Peterborough Lions FC, Stamford Lions Reserves, Stanton FC, Stilton United, Thorpe Wood Rangers Reserves, Thurlby Tigers FC, Wittering Reserves, Yaxley A.