The long, hard road to Wembley starts for local clubs on Saturday.

The FA Cup. Photo: Getty Images

There's a juicy South Lincolnshire derby at Spalding United on Saturday when lower level Deeping Rangers are the visitors.

The winners then have another cracking local contest away to Stamford AFC in the preliminary round.

Deeping have had a stuttering start to their United Counties Premier Division season as they followed a 2-1 defeat at Sherwood Colliery on opening day with a 1-1 home draw against Boston Town on Tuesday.

Thomas Smith scored against Boston with Keelan Walker grabbing a late consolation at Sherwood.

Spalding start their Northern Premier Midlands Division campaign on August 13.

Yaxley are at Ipswich Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday when Wisbech Town host Ely City, March Town host Sheringham and Pinchbeck United travel to Melton Town in extra preliminary round ties.