The lights also went out at Yaxley FC as two former Peterborough United strikers did battle, abandoned games, postponed games and Northants Cup defeats for Peterborough North End and 10-man Netherton United

Yaxley manager Andy Furnell (right).

The local power outage struck at In2itive Park late in their home game with Northern Premier Midlands Division leaders Ilkeston Town and the short break helped the visitors who returned to score an 88th-minute winner. Ilkeston are managed by former Posh striker Martin Carruthers, while another ex-Posh forward Andy Furnell manages Yaxley.

Spalding United were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bedworth with Ben Starkie equalising for the Tulips early in the second-half.

The matches involving Stamford AFC, Wisbech Town and Deeping Rangers were postponed because of unfit pitches.

The Turlos Nunn League games involving March and FC Parson Drove were both abandoned at half-time because of waterlogged pitches. March were 1-0 down in their Premier Division game at Hadleigh, while Drove were 1-0 up at LC Debenham in Division One.

Peterborough North End were in Northants County Cup action at Blisworth and lost 3-1. Nathan Smith had equalised for the city side late in the first half.

Netherton United also bowed out 3-1 at home to higher level Wellingborough Whitworth. Netherton paid for missing several first-half chances either side of Louie Venni giving them the lead. Teenager Konrad Kuczek and a visiting player were sent off in the second half with the score at 1-1.

RESULTS Northern Premier League Premier Division: Spalding 1 (Starkie), Bedworth 1; Yaxley 0, Ilkeston 1.

United Counties League Premier Division North: Holbeach 1, Loughborough Students 2; Quorn 2, Pinchbeck 0.

Division One: Bourne 1, Radford 3.