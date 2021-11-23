The immovable object beat the irresistible force as Peterborough Sports slip to a home defeat, but Stamford AFC are in the play-off places after a late winner

Peterborough Sports skipper Richard Jones shoots at the Alvechurch goal. Photo: James Richardson.

The visitors arrived at the Bee Arena in top form and with a reputation for mean defending to face the top scorers in the division, a Sports team averaging more than three goals a game.

And the immovable object overcame the irresistible force as Alvechurch defended superbly when under almost constant pressure in the first half before pinching the points 11 minutes from the end of a scrappy second period.

Losing was harsh on Sports, but they ran out of attacking ideas well before the final whistle. Their passing became ragged and an over-reliance on long throws was exposed by the determination of a well-organised defence which repelled everything that was hurled their way. How Sports missed the speed and tricks of Jordan Nicholson who remained on the bench with a sore hamstring.

Decarrey Sheriff in action for Peterborough Sports against Alvechurch. Photo: James Richardson.

Alvechurch protected their goalkeeper so well he was threatened far more by the barbs from home fans behind his goal than he was from Sports much-vaunted forward line.

This was particularly true in the first-half when a Sports side fresh from a seven-goal weekend romp at St Ives looked by far the sharper side.

But Ryan Fryatt, Dan Jarvis, Dion Sembie-Ferris and Michael Gash all saw goalbound efforts from inside the area blocked by brave defenders.

Alvechurch were lively on the counter attack and it required a fine save at the the feet of an opponent by goalkeeper Lewis Moat and a hooked goalline clearance from Fryatt to keep the scores level at half-time.

Michael Gash of Peterborough Sports in action against Alvechurch. Photo: James Richardson.

But even the half chances dried up after the break and, although Alvechurch rarely looked like scoring themselves, they did deliver a sucker punch from the edge of the area to claim a hard-earned three points.

Sporst remain second and are now four points behind leaders Coalville with two matches in hand. Coalville drew 1-1 at home to third-placed Banbury who are now level on points with Sports with a game in hand.

Sports: Lewis Moat, Isiah Bazeley, Johnny Herd (sub Luke Warner-Eley, 86 mins) Ryan Fryatt, Richard Jones, Dan Lawlor, Josh McCammon (sub Matty Miles, 68 mins), Dan Jarvis (sub Maniche Sani, 68 mins), Dion Sembie-Ferris, De-Carrey Sheriff, Michael Gash. Subs not used: Brad McGowan, Jordan Nicholson.

Stamford AFC moved into the play-off places in the Northants Premier Division after a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Sporting Khalsa tonight. The winning goal was scored by James Blunden in the final minute.