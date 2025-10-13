The four Senior Cup semi-finalists are now known, three Guests scored for Yaxley A

Bruno Santos (green) scores for FC Peterborough Reserves against Eye Rangers.

FC Peterborough Reserves, Netherton United, Oakham United and Stamford Bels are this season’s Peterborough League Senior Cup semi-finalists.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Peterborough Reserves emerged victorious from a terrific tussle against Eye Rangers. It finished 1-1 after 90 minutes with the hosts then winning a penalty shootout 3-1 at the Millfield Autoparts Stadium. Bruno Santos scored the goal in normal time for the home side.

Premier Division title favourites Netherton will also be fancied to lift this cup after a 4-2 win against Deeping Rangers Reserves at The Grange. Charlie Pywell bagged a brace for Netherton with Kyial West and Freddie Hooke also scoring. Tom Palmer and Beau Baines scored for Deeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zac Treweek scored twice and Rob Forster and Jacob Smith were also on target as Bels won 4-1 at Leverington Sports, while Oakham won 3-0 at Whaplode Drove Rovers.

Netherton, who have won all eight of their Premier Division games this season, will look to reclaim top spot from Crowland Town next Saturday (October 18). The city side host Whittlesey Athletic Reserves (2pm), while Crowland travel to reigning champions Uppingham. Crowland went top with a recent 1-0 win over FC Peterborough Reserves, courtesy of a Harry Tidswell goal.

Stamford AFC Reserves have opened up a three-point lead at the top of Division One after a hard-fought 4-3 success at Glinton & Northborough. Joey Buckingham score twice for the winners.

Goalkeeper-turned-goal poacher Luke Steele scored four more as YDP beat ICA Sports 8-0, while Netherton United Reserves became the first team to beat Ketton Sports Premier. That match at Easton-on-the-Hill finished 4-3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanground Cardea Sports are six points clear at the top of Division Two following a 3-1 win at Sawtry Reserves. It’s eight wins in eight matches for the leaders after goals from Gianni Forcellati (2) and Trey West. The A team completed a hat-trick of wins for Netherton with a 2-1 victory at Huntingdon Town Reserves.

In Division Three Ryan Bloss scored twice as second-placed Hampton United Reserves scraped past bottom club Peterborough Lions 3-2. Third-placed FC Peterborough Development won 4-0 at Moulton Harrox Reserves with goals from Ricardo Luis, Ruben Soares, Owen Payne and Youssef Ali Ibrahim Sabry Mohamed.

Three Guests, Ryan, Cameron and Brandon scored for second-placed Yaxley A in a 4-2 victory in Division Four at Deeping United. Alconbury Weald Reserves head this section after a 2-1 win over Stanton FC. Andrew Cook scored for Stanton.

Biggest winners in the Junior Cup were Division Three leaders Thorpe Wood Rangers who crushed divisional rivals Alconbury Weald 11-0. Matty Robson scored four of the goals.

SUNDAY LEAGUE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowland Town smashed their way into the League Cup semi-finals with a 6-1 win over Stanground Cardea Sports Development.

Dillon Stevens scored twice as Division Two leaders Benwick Athletic beat Peterborough International Sports 4-1. Jake Maddison replied for the city side.