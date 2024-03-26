Robbie Ellis scored for Bourne Town at Sandiacre Town.

​The Wakes moved one step close to a Premier Division place as well as some silverware with a 1-0 win at Sandiacre Town on Tuesday courtesy of a second-half Robbie Ellis goal.

Bourne would seal top spot by claiming a 32nd win of the season at Clifton All Whites on Saturday. Realistically a point would do as they have a vastly superior goal difference to second-placed Clipstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bourne could be celebrating before hosting local rivals Blackstones on Easter Monday (3pm).

Spalding United moved back up to second place in the Northern Premier Midlands Division on Tuesday with a 2-0 home win over Lye Town. Riley O’Sullivan and Sam Bennett scored the goals

Spalding visit Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday before hosting LR Hinckley on Easter Monday (3pm).