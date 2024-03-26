The champagne is on ice for Bourne Town and Spalding United are back up to second
The Wakes moved one step close to a Premier Division place as well as some silverware with a 1-0 win at Sandiacre Town on Tuesday courtesy of a second-half Robbie Ellis goal.
Bourne would seal top spot by claiming a 32nd win of the season at Clifton All Whites on Saturday. Realistically a point would do as they have a vastly superior goal difference to second-placed Clipstone.
Bourne could be celebrating before hosting local rivals Blackstones on Easter Monday (3pm).
Spalding United moved back up to second place in the Northern Premier Midlands Division on Tuesday with a 2-0 home win over Lye Town. Riley O’Sullivan and Sam Bennett scored the goals
Spalding visit Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday before hosting LR Hinckley on Easter Monday (3pm).
Seventh-placed Stamford AFC entertain Royston Town in the Southern League Premier Division Central on Saturday (3pm) before a short trip to St Ives on Monday.