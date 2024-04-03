Action from a recent Peterborough Rangers (green and yellow) game. Photo David Lowndes.

​Leaders Uppingham Town pipped third-placed Stanground Sports 3-2, but the city side would have been pleased to see a draw between second-placed Warboys and fourth-placed Moulton Harrox at Broad Lane.

Warboys moved to within two points of top spot with a 7-2 Tuesday win over Wittering Premiair. Moulton Harrox are due at Deeping Rangers Reserves on Wednesday night.

Fifth-placed Crowland missed their chance to move up after falling to a 10 defeat at lowly Holbeach United Reserves, but the top five are still covered by just seven points with Uppingham having played at least three more games than their rivals.

TOP FIVE

Uppingham 26 16 4 6 36 52

Warboys 23 16 2 5 49 50

Stanground 22 15 2 5 38 47

Moulton H 21 14 3 4 26 45

Crowland 22 15 0 7 13 45

Dan Fountain and Joe Graham scored for Stanground. Ash Coddington and Matthew Brown netted for Moulton Harrox and Warboys respectively.

It was a terrible day at the other end of the table for Netherton United who weren’t in action, but slumped to the bottom as relegation rivals Ramsey. Tydd and Holbeach Reserves all won.

Nathan Ginty and Adam Rothery scored for Ramsey in a 2-1 victory over Deeping Rangers Reserves. The Rams host Netherton this Saturday.

BOTTOM FOUR

Ramsey 25 6 3 16 -39 21

Holbeach Res 25 7 0 18 -39 20

Tydd 23 6 1 16 -49 19

Netherton 26 5 3 18 -43 18

Elsewhere there was a shock defeat for Division Two title-chasers FC Hampton as they went down 3-0 at Park Farm Reserves for whom Nfamara Njie hit a hat-trick.

Peterborough Rangers are now three points clear at the top after their own 3-0 win at Stamford Bels Reserves. Kyle Gray (2) and Cam Guest scored their goals.