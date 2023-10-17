Ten wins in a row for Peterborough City, but Cardea are chasing them hard, 27 goals in five games now for prolific Pollard of Whittlesey Ladies

Action from Youth Dreams Project 3, Stamford AFC Reserves (red) 0. Photo: David Lowndes.

​City made it 10 successive wins in all competitions by seeing off third placed Chatteris Town 3-0 last weekend.

They haven’t lost since August 16 and are a point clear of city rivals Cardea who were also 3-0 winners against Deeping United.

City also have a game in hand over a Cardea side they beat 2-1 earlier this season.

Youth Dreams Project v Stamford AFC Reserves (red) football action. Photo: David Lowndes.

Top scorer Kyial West scored twice for City at Chatteris with Liam Whaley also on target.

Cardea’s goals against Deeping were scored by Ashleigh Baldwin, Kieran Hart and Thomas Klinkovics.

The title contenders are in Challenge Cup action next Saturday with City hosting Warboys Town Reserves and Cardea at Wittering Premiair Reserves.

In the Premier Division Uppingham Town are five points clear at the top after a 2-0 success at Holbeach Reserves, while Leverington have moved into second with a 6-2 trimming of Wittering Premiair. Kieran Hamilton scored four.

Junior Cup action from the game between Youth Dreams Project and Stamford AFC Reserves (red). Photo: David Lowndes.

Stanground Sports continue to lead the city challenge. They are sixth, but with games in hand on those above them, after a 3-0 win over Tydd. Beau Baines, Leo Brando and Josh Staggs scored for Stanground.

Kris Kefford and Finley Morris both scored twice as FC Hampton preserved their 100 per cent winning record in Division Two with a 5-0 success over Crowland Reserves.

The city side are third behind Whaplode Drove and Peterborough Rangers. Dwayne Rankin’s hat-trick set up a 6-0 win for Rangers at Whittlesey Athletic’s Development team.

There was Junior Cup action for lower division teams with Third Division high fliers Youth Dream Project beating Division Four top dogs Stamford AFC Reserves 3-0. Elvis Munyiri, Ian Bradbury and Luke Kennedy scored the goals.

Division Four title challengers Moulton Harrox Reserves beat Division Three strugglers Ramsey Reserves on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

LADIES FOOTBALL

Emma Pollard’s sensational scoring streak continued as she struck a double hat-trick in a 9-0 Cambs Premiership win for Whittlesey Athletic against Fulbourn.

Pollard now has 27 goals in five games for the team five points clear at the top after winning their first five fixtures.

In the Under 18 League Cup Lianne Hudson’s hat-trick proved in vain for ICA Sports who went down 5-3 to Swavesey Spartans.

Isaura Sanchez scored twice as RTC won 5-2 at St Neots in the Under 15A Division, while Brooke Harley, Kacey Sanders, Milena Jasiolek and Carmella-Jane Whitfield netted in Netherton’s 4-0 win over Saffron Walden in the same section.

Lexi Duff hit a hat-trick as Girls United won 12-0 at ICA Juventus in the Under 13A Division, but Ramsey are still top after Megan Wallace scored four in a 6-2 win over Cambourne.