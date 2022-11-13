Maniche Sani celebrates his late equaliser against Spennymoor Town. Photo: James Richardson.

Sports made it hard for themselves after a poor first half and a subsequent red card for Dan Jarvis but they did manage to make it three matches unbeaten following a five-match winless win in the National League North.

The result keeps Sports in 14th on 24 points- three points ahead of visitors Spennymoor in 17th.

After a quiet start, Sports thought they should have had a penalty when Dion Sembie-Ferris was brought down after being played in by a lovely Dan Jarvis but the referee waved play on.

To rub salt into the wound, they fell behind just four minutes later when Elliott Forbes found John Lufudu, who applied a first-time finish into the top corner.

Sports reacted positively to the goal though and produced some promising moments through Sembie-Ferris and Michael Gash but just couldn’t find a route through to goal.

They almost did though with just one minute of the half left though then Connor Kennedy picked out Josh McCammon at the backpost. He sent a header back across goal but there was no one there to get on the end of it.

Peter Crook stepped up with a big one-on-one save from Mark Anderson to keep Sports in it though heading into the break.

Maniche Sani came on for Sembie-Ferris in the second half as Sports looked to push on but it was Spennymoor who nearly killed the game off after an hour when Rob Ramshaw escaped free on goal and squared for Glen Taylor. The forward cut inside onto his left foot but saw his effort come back off the post.

Things were made all the more difficult for Sports after 74 minutes when Jarvis picked up two yellow cards in quick succession. The first looked to be for a deliberate handball, while the second for dissent.

That seemed to galvanise Sports though and Maniche forced Gio Bellagambi into a stunning save from a corner before poking in another corner with ten minutes to play when Spennymoor failed to clear their lines.