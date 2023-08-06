Ayman Trabelsi *green) heads goalwards for FC Peterborough against Framlingham. Photo: Tim Symonds

​The Daniels beat Kettering Town 3-2 in front of a bumper crowd of 818 who braved the pouring rain.

Stamford were twice behind, but were level at the break through goals from Jack Duffy and Rob Morgan before James Blunden headed the winner from a 70th-minute corner.

Wisbech Town won the Fenland FA Cup bragging rights with a 3-1 home win over neighbours March Town in the extra preliminary round. Rob Conyard and Daniel Brooks were among the Wisbech scores, while Vitor Vaz claimed a first-half goal for the Hares.

Domingos Sanha shoots at goal for FC Peterborough against Framlingham. Photo: Tim Symonds.

Deeping Rangers and Yaxley both bowed out with the former losing 3-0 at Ashby Ivanhoe and the Cuckoos falling to a 7-0 home defeat at the hands of a slick Wroxham side.

Deeping’s David Burton-Jones was sent off in the first-half.

Pinchbeck United drew their tie 1-1 at Maltby Main after a goal from Owen Sheriff had given them the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Blackstones made it two wins out of two in United Counties Division One as two goals from Kieran Duffy-Weekes and one from Andrew Irvine secured a 3-1 home win over Radford.

Bourne Town’s scheduled fixture at Clifton All White was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

It’s been a tough start to life at a higher level for FC Peterborough.

The city side have lost all three of their matches in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League.

But they put up a decent showing against early-season pacesetters Framlingham Town before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at the Millfield Autoparts Stadium.

The visitors struck twice in the first-half to clinch their third straight win.

Whittlesey Athletic reached the play-offs at this level last season and back-to-back wins have moved them up to seventh this term.Goals from Jack Bates, Jack Carter and Kieran Hibbins secured a 3-1 win at home to Norwich CBS last weekend.

Whittlesey had won a midweek fixture 2-1 at FC Parson Drove courtesy of a last-gasp goal. Carter and Harry Jenkins scored the goals that night. Drove drew 2-2 with Wivenhoe next time out.

Holbeach United have made an unbeaten start to the season, They won 2-0 at Haverhill Borough with goals from Connor Pilbeam and George Frost.

​RESULTS

FA Cup

Extra Preliminary Round: Ashby Ivanhoe 3, Deeping Rangers 0; Maltby Main 1, Pinchbeck United 1 (Sheriff); Wisbech Town 3 (Brooks, Conyard) March Town 1 (Vaz), Yaxley 0, Wroxham 7.

​National League

North Division: Peterborough Sports 1 (Alban-Jones), Scarborough Athletic 0.

​Southern League

Premier Division Central: Stamford AFC 3 (Duffy, Morgan, Blunden), Kettering Town 2.

​United Counties League

Division One: Blackstones 3 (Duffy-Weekes 2, Irvine), Radford 1.

​Thurlow Nunn League

Division One North: FC Parson Drove 2, Wivenhoe 2; FC Peterborough 0, Framlingham Town 2; Haverhill Borough 0, Holbeach United 2 (Frost, Pilbeam); Whittlesey Athletic 3 (Bates, Carter, Hibbins), Norwich CBS 1.