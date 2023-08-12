It’s now four points from two games for the city side who are level on points with their illustrious hosts, a club managed by Sports’ multi-trophy winning legend Jimmy Dean.

And it was a draw earned on the back of defensive excellence especially from goalkeeper Crook.

As you’d expect an expensively-assembled home side saw a lot of the ball, but Sports were unlucky to see an early ‘goal’ ruled out for offside before Crook delivered his 12th-minute heroics.

Peterborough Sports goalkeeper Peter Crook. Photo: James Richardson

A foul in the penalty area gave Danny Whitehall the chance to open the scoring from the spot, but Crook saved well and watched gleefully as the rebound was smacked over his crossbar.

Alfie Beestin clipped the outside of a post with Crook beaten and also tested the visiting ‘keeper from distance.

Scunthorpe’s pressure was rewarded five minutes after the break when Jacob Butterfield beat Crook with a curling shot.

Crook made another fine stop within minutes after Cameron Wilson broke clear into the penalty area and the number one also got down well to keep out a shot from Kian Scales.

And Sports weathered the storm before hitting Scunthorpe with an 80th minute equaliser as half-time substitute Michael Gash nodded a cross back across goal for summer signing Fowkes to convert at the back post.

Scunthorpe bossed the final 10 minutes, and the six added minutes that followed, but Crook and co stood firm in front of a crowd in excess of 3,000.

Scunthorpe: Fitzsimons, Ogle, Kouogun, Evans, Clunan, Beestin, Wilson (Law, 78’), Butterfield (Shrimpton, 64’), Scales, Denton, Whitehall (Elliott, 64’).

Subs not used: Kelly, Boyce.

Sports: Crook, Cann, Johnson, Fox, Alban-Jones, Lawler, Jarvis, McCammon (Miles, 90+3’), Nicholson (Tootle, 74’), Jones (Gash, 45’), Fowkes.

Subs not used: McGlinchey, Elsom.