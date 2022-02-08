Super Saturday for Cardea, Moulton Harrox and Peterborough Rangers reach county finals, leaders beaten and two perfect playing records in the Peterborough League

Action from Sawtry (yellow) v Tydd Reserves at Greenfields. Photo: David Lowndes.

The first team, who play in Division One, toppled Premier Division title fancies Stilton United 2-1 in a Senior Cup tie thanks to goals from Brooklyn Gray (penalty) and Isaac Myrie.

And the reserves beat second placed Deeping United 3-1 in a Division Three match with Oliver Goymour (2) and Matthew Smith the men on the mark.

Declan Earth scored twice as Moulton Harrox reached the final of the Lincs Junior Cup with a 2-0 semi-final success at Grantham Town Academy. They will play Wyberton, who crushed Limestone Rangers 7-1 in their semi-final, in the final.

Peterborough Rangers booked a place in the Hunts Junior Cup Final with a 6-2 win over Hampton United. Dwayne Rankin hit a hat-trick. Rangers will face Brampton Reserves in the final. They won 3-1 at Nene Park Feeder. Lewis Bradley scored for Nene Park.

There was a shock in Peterborough League Division Two of the Peterborough League as leaders Netherton United Reserves went down 3-1 at Holbeach Sports for whom Josh Ling scored twice. Farcet are now just two points behind after a 2-0 win at Oakham Reserves.

Peterborough City claimed a crucial 2-1 win at Polonia to move within five points of top spot in and they have three games in hand. A Jake Sansby penalty and a goal for substitute Karl Gibbs secured an important victory for City.

Thorpe Wood Rangers have the best playing record in the Peterborough League having won all 14 of their league matches. Deeping United Reserves were the city side’s latest victims although it took a strong second-half performance to seal victory. Chris Down (2), Michael Uff and Reegan Martin scored the goals in a 4-2 win.

