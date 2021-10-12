Success for Peterborough Northern Star girls teams, Evie struck her first goal for Girls United at the just the right time, five-star display from Mia, gr-eight effort from Charlie and McCann Junior had his shooting boots on again, under 18 girls goalkeeper required

Kate Conkey of Peterborough Northern Star Under 12s challenges the Melbourn goalkeeper. Photo: Tum Symonds.

Tia Smith, Neve Brackenbury and Sophie Hicks scored the goals.

Peterborough Northern Star Under 17s are through to the Under 18 County Cup quarter-finals after a 5-2 win at Cambourne. Andreia Oliveira scored twice with Codie Steward, Georgia Kulesza and Ruby Gockel also on target. Star Under 17s, who play in the Cambs Under 18 League, are seeking a new goalkeeper. Anyone interested should contact manager Dean Steward on 07523 603304.

Evie Burgwine-Jones chose the perfect moment to score her first Girls United goal as their Under 15s battled to a 2-2 draw at reigning Cambs League A Division champions Coton. Burgwine-Jones hit a 30-yard screamer in the dying moments as the city side hauled themselves level for the second time to continue their unbeaten start. Isabel Turner had hit their earlier equaliser.

Tia Smith (yellow shirt) has just scored for Peterborough Northern Star Under 12s. Photo: Tum Symonds.

Mia Karagholi scored five times as Glinton & Northborough powered past Histon Hornets 12-1 in the Under 16 A Division of the Cambs Girls Leagues. Eva Fowler and Polly Pellow both scored twice. Leaders Cambridge City beat bottom club Netherton 7-1. Posh Foundation maintained their perfect start in Cambs Women Division Three with a 2-0 success over Huntingdon Callie Tancred scored both Posh goals., go

Jesse McCann, the son of former Posh player and manager Grant McCann, had his shooting boots on again. McCann scored all five goals as Deeping United beat Wisbech St Mary 5-0 in Under 13 Division Three of the Junior Alliance League to make it 14 goals in five matches for the chip off the old block.

Crowland preserved their unbeaten record with a 12-1 win at Oundle in Under 13 Division Two of the Junior Alliance League. Jack Saggers and Lucas Ward hit hat-tricks. Unbeaten ICA won 8-0 at Feeder with Max Turvey and Charlie Murgatroyd scoring twice.