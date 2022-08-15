Stunning start to a new era for FC Peterborough, four for Firth in Crowland win

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action from FC Peterborough (green) v Moulton Harrox in the Peterborough Premier Division. Photo: David Lowndes.

The city club are playing out of Peterborough Northern Star’s old Chestnut Avenue – now called the King Carz Arena – base from this season, their first as a Peterborough League Premier Division side.

And opening day couldn’t have gone any better as perennial title challengers Moulton Harrox were thumped 6-1 in the summer sun.

Domingos Vaz Ferreira Sanha scored twice with Atif Khan, Arslan Ali, Michael Gonclaves and Vitor Vaz also on target.

It wasn’t such a great day for other top-flight new boys as Warboys (0-2 at Oakham), Peterborough North End (0-4 v Wittering Premiair), Tydd (0-4 at champions Uppingham) and Raamsey (1-5 at Crowland) were all beaten.

Andrew Moss bagged a hat-trick for Wittering against a North End side who accepted voluntary relegation from Thurlow Nunn League football at the end of last season.

Danny Firth went one better with 4 goals for Crowland.

Deeping Rangers Reserves were the other newbies to win on opening day as they pipped Leverington Sports 2-1.

In Division One newly-promoted Peterborough City started with a bang. Chris Down and Finn Pritchard both scored twice in a 6-0 romp at Long Sutton.

Josh Pike hit a hat-trick for Farcet United in a 3-3 draw with Wittering Premiair Reserves.

Divisions Two, Three and Four of the Peterborough League all kick off on Saturday (August, 20, 2pm).

Peterborough League results: Premier Division: FC Peterborough 6 (Sanha 2, Ali, Gonclaves, Vaz, Khan), Moulton Harrox 1; Crowland 5 (Firth 4, Grigas), Ramsey 1 (D. Pratt); Holbeach Res 2, Stamford Bels 2 (Treweek, Walton); Leverington 1, Deeping Res 2; Oakham 2, Warboys 0; Peterborough NE 0, Wittering Premiair 4 (Moss 3, Raynor); Uppingham 4, Tydd 0.

Division One: Farcet 3 (Pike 3), Wittering Premiair Res 3 (Deane, Sawyer,Whittington); Holbeach Sports 5, Eunice 1; Long Sutton 0, P’boro City 6 (Down 2, Gellizeau, Pritchard 2, Tanzillo); Netherton Res 2 (Dadzie 2), Sawtry 3 (B. Smith, C. Smith, Nicholson); Whittlesey Res 2 (Hibbins 2), Stilton Res 0.

