Stunning first game in charge for new Spalding United manager, five-star shows from Deeping Rangers and Bourne Town.
Interim Spalding player-manager Elliot Sandy enjoyed a blistering start to his new career on Tuesday night.
Spalding romped to a 9-0 win in a Northants Premier Midlands Division win at a Daventry side who have lost many players recently.
The third-placed Tulips were ruthless though romping to a 9-0 win.
Dylan Edge bagged a second-half hat-trick after first half goals from former Posh players Archie Jones, Sam Cartwright and Brad Rolt, plus strikes from Stefan Broccoli, Nat Ansu and new signing from Bedford Nat Ansu.
Spalding are three points behind second-placed Halesowen Town with a game in hand and nine points behind leaders Stamford AFC, also with a game in hand.
William Bird scored twice with Dan Flack, Josh Moreman and Spencer Tinkler also on target as Deeping Rangers thrashed AFC Mansfield 5-0 in a United Counties Premier Division North fixture. March were held 0-0 by Rothwell Corinthians in the Premier Division South.
Bourne Town moved four points clear in second place in Division One with a 5-1 success at Gedling Miners Welfare. Jake Brown, Robbie Ellis, James Hill-Seekings, Zak Munton and Thomas Edwards scored the goals.