Stunning first game in charge for new Spalding United manager, five-star shows from Deeping Rangers and Bourne Town.

Sam Cartwright (yelloew, partially hidden) scored for Spalding United at Daventry.

Spalding romped to a 9-0 win in a Northants Premier Midlands Division win at a Daventry side who have lost many players recently.

Dylan Edge bagged a second-half hat-trick after first half goals from former Posh players Archie Jones, Sam Cartwright and Brad Rolt, plus strikes from Stefan Broccoli, Nat Ansu and new signing from Bedford Nat Ansu.

Spalding are three points behind second-placed Halesowen Town with a game in hand and nine points behind leaders Stamford AFC, also with a game in hand.

William Bird scored twice with Dan Flack, Josh Moreman and Spencer Tinkler also on target as Deeping Rangers thrashed AFC Mansfield 5-0 in a United Counties Premier Division North fixture. March were held 0-0 by Rothwell Corinthians in the Premier Division South.